Foodbank customers benefit from free bike scheme

Bishop’s Castle Foodbank has joined forces with The Ludlow Synergy Bike Hub to provide refurbished bikes for food bank users.

The bike hub takes in unwanted and damaged bikes and repairs them.

Andy Stelman, from the food bank, said he was really excited for the idea when Janet Marsden first approached him.

“They actually contacted us about a month ago and wanted to offer refurbished bikes to our customers for free,” he said.

“I gave a letter out to all our customers and there was quite a big take-up on it. Four customers have had bikes now, with others planned.

Anne-Marie Jackson presents a prize of six free tennis lessons and three months membership from Bishop's Castle Tennis Club to lucky winner Chris

“We have given the bike hub old bikes from volunteers and customers that need refurbishment.

"So it’s a real partnership, it’s give and take. Janet, who founded the bike hub, we have got lots to thank her for – for thinking of us in the first place really.”

At a meeting on August 28, a bike was donated to Kerry Powell. Bishop’s Castle Tennis Club also donated a three-month membership and six free tennis lessons to one lucky customer.

Mr Stelman added: “I feel good that there are real community connections between everyone.”