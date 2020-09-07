Bishop's Castle welcome signs torn down for the second time in a month

Bishop's Castle Town Council aimed to welcome visitors to its many independent shops and businesses by putting up welcome signs at an entrance to town. However, just over four weeks ago, the signs were torn down by vandals after only a few days of being installed.

Now, vandals have once again removed the signs after new versions were put up again last week.

Bishop's Castle Mayor Grant Perry said: "It is very disappointing once again to have had these banners vandalised just as the businesses in Bishop's Castle have in the majority of cases seen improved numbers of visitors to the town.

"The town council will continue to support the economic recovery of the town whilst ensuring that it is a safe and pleasant place to visit."

The welcoming banners were installed in Bishop's Castle

The banners, located on the A488 at the Brampton Road crossroads, were donated by local business VT Prints n an effort to support the town and encourage passers-by to visit.

Shropshire councillor for Bishop's Castle Ruth Houghton said: "It is disappointing really. We do welcome visitors and they are pretty vital for our local economy's survival.

"The signs are there to attract passing motorists really it is very sad they have been removed yet again. They have taken them with them this time, last time they left the signs crumpled on the floor.

"There have been a number of comments of Facebook about it, and there is a lot of disappointment by the people who rely on visitors for their livelihood."

Councillor Houghton said the town's high street is unique but its many independent shops and eateries rely on more than just local people to fund them.

She added: "The local businesses here have worked exceptionally hard to reopen safely and make sure they have been made Covid safe. They have installed all the necessary measures, hand sanitiser, social distancing, wearing masks and have ensured they are compliant. If people are concerned about visitors from a safety point of view, they need not be."