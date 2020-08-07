Menu

Advertising

Shropshire town's welcome banners torn down after just three days

By Charlotte Bentley | Bishop's Castle | News | Published:

Vandals have torn down a town's welcome banners after only a few days of them being up.

The welcoming banners newly installed in Bishop's Castle

The signs in Bishop's Castle had been put up on Tuesday to welcome visitors to the town after a difficult few months for traders.

The welcoming banner crumpled on the floor after being ripped off the board

But this morning the banners were found ripped off the wooden boards and left in a crumpled ball on the floor.

Bishop's Castle Mayor, Grant Perry, said he was saddened to see the banners had been destroyed.

"It’s very disappointing to see a generous gesture from a local business to help the other businesses in Bishop’s Castle recover has suffered vandalism in such a way," he said.

The wooden board where the signs have been ripped off

"Whilst it’s a fine balancing act between safety and economics small businesses in this rural market town will not survive without the visitor pound and as long as government guidelines are followed Bishop’s Castle will continue to welcome visitors."

Bishop's Castle has many independent shops and businesses that have suffered from a loss of income during the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown. The new banners were supposed to be a helping hand to traders by welcoming visitors into the market town.

Bishop's Castle South Shropshire Local Hubs News
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News