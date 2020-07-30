Air ambulance sent to Iron Age hill fort rescue in south Shropshire

Emergency services rushed to Bury Ditches, between Clun and Bishops Castle, at about 7.10pm yesterday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was sent along with an air ambulance.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service was also in attendance and sent two appliances including the Pinzgauer high-mobility all-terrain vehicle from Church Stretton and Clun fire stations.

Firefighters left the scene by about 8.25pm.

The extent of the casualty's injuries are currently unknown.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.