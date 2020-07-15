Popular Bishop's Castle market ready to return

Bishop’s Castle farmer’s market is returning to the town after months of closure caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The market will open again this Saturday and people are encouraged to come down and safely browse the selection of goodies available.

There will be nine stalls selling a variety of local products including, meat, bread, pastries, cakes, preserves, chocolate, honey, flowers, fruit and vegetables, tea and handmade soaps.

Trevor Chalkley, who works at the market, said it is important to start supporting the town’s traders now they can start selling again.

(L-R) Alexandra Pechabadens from Knapton and her stall, Continuum Conceits, and customer Deborah Croome-Johnson at Bishop's Castle market

The market will be housed outdoors at Enterprise House, Station Street, Bishop’s Castle, between 9am and 1pm this Saturday.

Before lockdown was announced, the market was more important than ever – in rural areas, markets like these provide an important role for local people and are an easy way to buy supplies.

Trader Michael Fletcher from Presteigne Honey at Bishop's Castle market

Up until the last moment, Bishop’s Castle market and nearby Lydham Friday Market were operating under strict safety guidelines, cleaning handles and wiping down surfaces regularly. This enabled them to carry on operating and providing the vital service to the local community.

Sue Willmer, a manager at Bishop’s Castle Town Hall, said the markets are popular because most of the time, people know the traders and know where their food is coming from, a rarity these days.

Meanwhile, Warren Prosser, manager of Lydham Friday Market, and his team had been helping deliver food to people shielding or vulnerable. He said the market is really important to the customers.