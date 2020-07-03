Two vehicles seized in major operation on Shropshire-Wales border

More than 30 officers from West Mercia Police and Dyfed-Powys Police were involved in the operation near Bishop's Castle this week.

One vehicle was seized by West Mercia Police for having no insurance, the second was seized by Dyfed-Powys Police for money laundering and fraud offences.

A number of fixed penalty notices were also issued for minor traffic offences.

During the operation officers engaged with members of the public to explain its purpose.

Sergeant Damien Kelly, from the South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We want to make not just our roads safer but our local communities too and the purpose of this operation was to send a clear message to those looking to exploit our borders and road network to commit crime that we do, and will continue to, work with our neighbouring forces to target them.

“The operation was also a good opportunity for us to engage with members of the public and tell them about the work we are doing to make our communities even safer.”