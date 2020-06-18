Bishop's Castle restoration project awarded £1,000 thanks to public nominations

Bishop's Castle Railway Society has won a £1,000 Movement for Good award thanks to nominations from the public.

The project is one of 500 winners in specialist insurer Ecclesiastical's Movement for Good awards, which is giving £1million to charities this summer.

Bishop's Castle Railway Society is restoring the railway weighbridge in the town, the last remaining railway building there. This award will enable the building to be made safe and secure and complete the external restoration of the building.

Covid-19 has meant that fundraising activities, that would enable this to take place, have had to be curtailed. This award means that new doors and guttering, matching the original 1865 patterns, can be ordered and installed.

Members of the public were invited to nominate causes close to their hearts, with 500 gifts of £1,000 available for donation. 13,695 charities were nominated by an amazing 253,879 members of the public.

John Rimmer, Chairman of the Railway Society said: "We’re working hard to preserve and restore this historic building to enable it to continue as resource for the community in Bishop's Castle and to allow us to tell the important story of how the coming of the railway contributed to the prosperity of the town.

"We have always had good support from people locally and we are very grateful for all those who have nominated us for this award."

Mark Hews, group chief executive at Ecclesiastical, said: “We would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause as part of our Movement for Good awards.

"Ecclesiastical is a unique financial services group. We are owned by a charity which means all available profits can be given to the good causes that are so important to our customers.

"As a company whose purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, charitable giving is at the heart of our business. We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”