Menu

Advertising

Police search for missing Bishops Castle woman

By Rory Smith | Bishop's Castle | News | Published:

Police are searching for a vulnerable 83-year-old woman missing from Bishops Castle.

Dorita Harding

Dorita Harding was last seen at about 8.30pm yesterday and is thought to be wearing dark trousers.

She is about 5'3" and Dyfed-Powys Police said she is considered vulnerable.

Police believe she could be in the area of Bishops Castle or Craven Arms.

Anyone with information should call 101 or email contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk

Bishop's Castle South Shropshire Local Hubs News Craven Arms
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith
Reporter - @rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News