Advertising
Police search for missing Bishops Castle woman
Police are searching for a vulnerable 83-year-old woman missing from Bishops Castle.
Dorita Harding was last seen at about 8.30pm yesterday and is thought to be wearing dark trousers.
She is about 5'3" and Dyfed-Powys Police said she is considered vulnerable.
Police believe she could be in the area of Bishops Castle or Craven Arms.
Anyone with information should call 101 or email contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.