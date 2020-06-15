Police search for missing Bishops Castle woman

Dorita Harding was last seen at about 8.30pm yesterday and is thought to be wearing dark trousers.

She is about 5'3" and Dyfed-Powys Police said she is considered vulnerable.

Police believe she could be in the area of Bishops Castle or Craven Arms.

Anyone with information should call 101 or email contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk