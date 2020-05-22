Cyclists saddle up to raise cash for motor neurone disease

Cycling for Bryan, an annual cycling challenge in memory of popular Bryan Challenor from Bishops Castle, has raised £110,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) over the last five years.

One participant in this year's event was Neil Roberts, who was diagnosed recently but battled through to complete the challenge.

Some entrants rode on the roads of Shropshire, some took part on static bikes via Zoom and one even ran 50km. Newport Gwent Dragons backs coach Barry Maddocks ran 50k and head of physiotherapy Ben Stirling cycled the same distance.

Catherine Evans, Bryan's daughter and a close friend of Neil, said: "We are raising awareness of this tragic disease after we lost our father. Neil has supported us by taking part in the rides, including this year, after he too was recently diagnosed with MND.

"Motor neurone disease is the name given to a group of diseases in which the nerve cells - neurones - controlling the muscles that enable us to move, speak, breathe and swallow; undergo degeneration and die. There is no cure and no treatment. The hardest part of the diagnosis is that no doctor or specialist can explain how the disease developed or offer any treatment or cure.

"We hope to continue this for years to come until they eventually find a cure."

Neil added: "The MNDA really is a fantastic organisation supporting those suffering with MND and their families and friends in the most challenging of times. We hope that everyone will continue to support this brilliant charity."

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/cyclingforbryan