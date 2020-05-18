Menu

Advertising

Jack-knifed lorry blocks Shropshire town street after becoming wedged between two houses

By Dominic Robertson | Bishop's Castle | News | Published:

The fire service are trying to free a jack-knifed lorry wedged between two houses.

A picture of the wedged lorry taken by @SouthShropCops

Police and the fire service are dealing with the incident on Welsh Street in Bishop's Castle.

The lorry, carrying nitrogen and sulphur, is wedged between two homes.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene at around 1.10pm today.

Police have advised people to avoid the area while the lorry is cleared.

South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted: "Bishops Castle Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team advise to keep away from Welsh Street, Castle Street and Bishops Castle town centre due to on going incident with stuck HGV. Fire also on scene."

Bishop's Castle South Shropshire Local Hubs News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson
@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News