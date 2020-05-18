Jack-knifed lorry blocks Shropshire town street after becoming wedged between two houses

Police and the fire service are dealing with the incident on Welsh Street in Bishop's Castle.

The lorry, carrying nitrogen and sulphur, is wedged between two homes.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene at around 1.10pm today.

Police have advised people to avoid the area while the lorry is cleared.

South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted: "Bishops Castle Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team advise to keep away from Welsh Street, Castle Street and Bishops Castle town centre due to on going incident with stuck HGV. Fire also on scene."