New food bank in Bishop's Castle gets boost from Morrisons

Bishop's Castle's new community food bank had a large donation of food from Morrisons in Welshpool in advance of its opening last week.

It included rice, tinned vegetables, pasta sauces, jam, eggs, honey and some Easter goodies.

Town councillor Andy Stelman, who led setting up the food bank alongside fellow councillor Josh Dicken, said: "This donation means so much to us, it really is quite overwhelming.

"I cannot adequately express our gratitude at such generosity by Morrisons."

Bishop's Castle's county councillor Ruth Houghton said: "The generosity of Morrisons is wonderful, this donation has far exceeded any expectation that I had when I wrote the first letter last week asking if they would consider supporting us.

"On behalf of the community in Bishop's Castle and surrounding area, thank you."

The new food bank is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 2pm to 4pm at the Methodist Hall in Station St.

Anyone who cannot attend in person can call 07773 006413 and Mr Stelman will find a volunteer to deliver the food.

He said: “If you need us, please use us!”