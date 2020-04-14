Menu

Advertising

New food bank in Bishop's Castle gets boost from Morrisons

By Rob Smith | Bishop's Castle | News | Published:

A new food bank has been established in a south Shropshire town amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Morrisons staff with Andy Stelman and Ruth Houghton

Bishop's Castle's new community food bank had a large donation of food from Morrisons in Welshpool in advance of its opening last week.

It included rice, tinned vegetables, pasta sauces, jam, eggs, honey and some Easter goodies.

See also:

Town councillor Andy Stelman, who led setting up the food bank alongside fellow councillor Josh Dicken, said: "This donation means so much to us, it really is quite overwhelming.

"I cannot adequately express our gratitude at such generosity by Morrisons."

Bishop's Castle's county councillor Ruth Houghton said: "The generosity of Morrisons is wonderful, this donation has far exceeded any expectation that I had when I wrote the first letter last week asking if they would consider supporting us. 

"On behalf of the community in Bishop's Castle and surrounding area, thank you."

Advertising

The new food bank is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 2pm to 4pm at the Methodist Hall in Station St.

Anyone who cannot attend in person can call 07773 006413 and Mr Stelman will find a volunteer to deliver the food.

He said: “If you need us, please use us!”

Bishop's Castle South Shropshire Local Hubs News Coronavirus Health
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News