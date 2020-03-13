Litter picks to clean up south Shropshire roads

Litter picks for Lydham village and Bishop's Castle have been organised by community volunteers who are searching for extra helpers.

On Saturday from 3pm, the group will head out to the road from Lydham Village Hall to Kennel's Bank to clear the litter.

They will meet at Lydham Village Hall and ask people to bring high visibility gear and gloves.

The items collected will be sorted into recycling in the next few months, organisers say.

Fro Bishop's Castle, the litter pick will take place on March 28.