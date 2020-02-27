School asks some pupils to remain at home as precaution against Coronavirus

Bishop's Castle Community College said it had taken the precautions on advice from Public Health England officials and Shropshire Council, after a number of the school's staff and pupils returned from a trip to Claviere in Northern Italy.

In a letter to parents Reuben Thorley, headteacher, said students and staff on the trip had been checked for symptoms, and parents of students showing any symptoms were contacted to collect their child.

Mr Thorley stressed that the symptoms were also common in those who had been exposed to sport and travel at altitude, and were not necessarily evidence of Coronavirus.

He said: "Due to the high altitude of the ski trip resort, the common cold symptoms displayed by some students and staff are similar to those frequently experienced after exposure to sport and travel at high altitude. We are not making assumptions about the nature of any illness that the students are displaying. Our aim is to be careful and consistent as possible in following the guidelines set out by Public Health England.

The students had returned on Saturday, February 22.

In a letter to parents Mr Thorley said: "Students and staff who were on the trip have all been checked for any of the symptoms appearing on the check list. Parents of students showing any symptoms were contacted straight away to collect their children."

Italy has been dealing with an outbreak of the virus in recent days and Mr Thorley said: "The school ski trip travelled to Claviere in northern Italy via Turin. The trip returned on Saturday 22nd February, just as the Italian government was identifying an outbreak of COVID19 Coronavirus in another

region of northern Italy.

"The concentration of Italian cases was in a region much further east of where our students were situated."

He said advice from the council and health officials had meant they had applied a criteria which states: "Any Britons who have been to an area north of Pisa (but not in the quarantined areas) are asked to self-isolate and seek advice if they do develop flu like symptoms."

The students who exhibited any symptoms are to "remain at home and be monitored", according to the advice.