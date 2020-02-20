Shropshire town's pubs could be protected under community asset scheme

Some of Bishop's Castle's pubs, including the Boar's Head which has been the subject of a recent petition to save it, will be discussed as part of a future decision to apply to Shropshire Council to be registered as an asset of community value.

Under the Localism Act 2011, assets of community value are properties or land with an importance to the local community that furthers social wellbeing.

Bishop's Castle Mayor, Julie Magill, said councillors were looking at making some of the pubs in the town, as well as some green spaces, assets of community value as part of the upcoming neighbourhood plan.

"We are looking to pass on the idea to our neighbourhood plan," she said.

"It looks to involve some or all of the pubs in the town and other places like green spaces.

"We have deferred discussing it this month for a while to see if it can be put into the neighbourhood plan."

The item was due to be discussed at a town council meeting this week but has been deferred to a later date.