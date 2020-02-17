Shropshire football club in plans for new sports pavilion and changing rooms

Bishop's Castle Football Club has submitted plans to transform an existing sports pavilion near the Community College and provide new changing rooms and a car park in the town.

The group hopes to finally have a base for Bishop's Castle Football Club players, according to a design and access statement.

It states: "The football club has been looking for a long time for a permanent site where it can offer modern and safe provision for players of all ages but particularly the more junior ones.

"The benefit to the college of the proposed facilities on the playing fields must surely be obvious, and the wider community will be encouraged to enjoy the currently under-utilised playing fields with the new pavilion in place."

A new access route will also be created from the A488 to a new car park planned to hold 20 cars.

The design and access statement said: "This new car park will be a considerable safety improvement as players currently have to cross the A488, which can be dangerous for young players in particular.

"The benefits will be three-fold: to the football club, to the community college and to the wider community."