Your chance to sponsor historic Shropshire railway building

By Charlotte Bentley | Bishop's Castle | News | Published:

A restoration project has called for any eager train enthusiasts to sponsor part of an historic building.

Andrew Wood cleaning up leaves from the bottom of the weighbridge which has the tops plates removed

Bishop's Castle Railway Society is restoring the weighbridge building which used to form part of the old railway line which ran through the town.

They are appealing for anyone who shares their passion for keeping history alive to sponsor one of the windows being installed on the building.

On the site: Andrew Wood, Lin Dalton, Janet Broxholme, David O'Neill, Roger Dalton and Peter Broxholme

Work has begun by local joiner, Anthony Jones, on installing some of the windows this week, and they are looking for other sponsors to take part.

The society hope to eventually use the building as a learning centre about the history of the railway in Bishop's Castle.

The old railway weighbridge in Bishop Castle

For more information about sponsorship, contact Lin Dalton on 07553 010196.

Bishop's Castle South Shropshire Local Hubs News
