Fond farewell to Bishop's Castle stall holder

Linda Brown, from Neuadd Fach Baconry has now retired after many years as a stall holder at Bishop's Castle farmer's market.

Bishop's Castle Town Hall managers Julie Magill and Sue Salisbury, who run the monthly farmer's market, said farewell to Linda as she retires and they welcome a new stall holder in her place.

Sue said that Linda has been a big part of the market for many years and she had loyal customers who visited her stall each month.

"Linda was a stall holder who sold home bread pork and bacon," Sue said.

"All the locals came and brought their meat from her stall. A lot of people would pre-order from her and collect on market day.

"From a community point of view, she will be missed at the markets by all her valued customers.

"However, we are welcoming someone else who will provide market visitors with meat."

Rosario Foster from Wobley Ash Farm in Herefordshire will take over the stall and will be selling lamb, pork, mutton and hogget reared on the farm.

The farmer's market takes place on the third Saturday of each month. Stalls include baconry, cakes, bread, fruit, vegetables and even goat's milk soap – all produced locally.