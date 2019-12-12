Dream trip to Lapland for poorly Bishop's Castle youngster Dougie

The Bishop's Castle youngster is battling acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and was among 32 brave children who flew to Lapland from East Midlands Airport to make exciting new memories with their loved ones.

The trip included husky sleigh rides, reindeer rides and sledging, getting the festive season into full swing and giving children a break from the usual schedule of hospital appointments at home.

It was organised by the When You Wish Upon a Star charity, which spent £90,000 to charter a private flight, using donations that had been collected throughout the year.

Dougie’s mother Lindsay Barker Jones said: “We’re so grateful that the charity offered to take us on such an amazing trip. The organisation and volunteers have all been great and can’t do enough to help us which is something we really appreciate.

“We love travelling as a family so this experience will be one to remember for all of us.”

After landing in Lapland, the children were taken to a magical forest to explore their snow-covered surroundings and enjoy a firework display with guardians and family members.

Emmerdale stars Ash Palmisciano, Jonny McPherson and Natalie Robb also joined the group for the festivities to help raise awareness of the work carried out by the charity.

The magic of Christmas

Karen Martt, general manager at WYWUAS, said: "We always look forward to our annual Lapland visit - it’s such a special Christmas present to give to those families that need it the most.

“The trip allows children with life-threatening illnesses to forget about the gruelling rigmarole of treatments and soak up the magic of Christmas with Santa himself. We love being able to create a safe space for children to relax and make memories that last forever, without worrying about the stresses of life at home.”

Following a hot dinner and a chance to warm up, the guests were treated to a meeting with Santa Claus, where each child got the chance to tell him what they wanted for Christmas and receive an early present.

Mrs Martt said: “We’re proud to have been able to host another successful trip to Lapland and want to thank each and every person who donated to WYWUAS this year – we could not have done it without them.

“All of the donations go towards granting the wishes of special children and we hope 2020 is another successful year of fundraising and turning dreams into a reality.”

It costs £900 to send each child and their guardian to Lapland, so generous donations are essential to ensure the organisation can continue this magical Christmas tradition.

The charity is already preparing for another year of fundraising for its 30th Anniversary in 2020 and is seeking volunteers to support its efforts of providing respite for families in need.

To take part in the charity’s campaigns, visit whenyouwishuponastar.org.uk or contact WYWUAS at fundraising@whenyouwish.org.uk or by calling 0115 9761720.