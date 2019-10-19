Shropshire market in running to be favourite

Lydham Friday Market has been shortlisted in this years Britain's Favourite Market Awards after receiving nominations from the hordes of loyal customers who attend this small, but busy, market each week.

Warren Prosser organises the market each week in the village hall and believes its popularity is down to its happy atmosphere.

He said: "What makes the market so special to me is the expression on customers faces when they come here.

"People can't believe we are in the middle of nowhere and we have all this available. It makes me happy that the customers are happy.

"After browsing around the stalls and they sit down at the cafe, and just go 'wow'. I think that is the reason we have been nominated.

"We are only a small market compared to others, the most stalls I have on a day is probably 15.

"It is such a special place because customers are happy and stallholders are happy."

Treats

Advertising

The market is held each Friday and has various stalls from fresh fruit and veg, meat, cheese, fresh bread to pet food and craft stalls.

There is also an ever-popular cafe which treats customers to bacon and sausage sandwiches and coffee and tea.

Warren said: "A group of elderly ladies come to the market every week, they are from the village and we call them the 'Lydbury Ladies'.

"They come here and get the few bits they need and then they sit in the cafe for hours having a good chat.

Advertising

"They would not really see anyone if they didn't come here. It's a social place as well and that is what makes it so great and I am really proud of what we do.

"We have been here for seven years now and I think the traditional aspect makes it so popular – glass milk bottles, food with no plastic and low mileage to get here for locals."

People have until the end of November to vote in the Britain's Favourite Market Awards, hosted by NABMA, on their website nabma.com