Grants awarded to south Shropshire community groups

The Bishop's Castle Town Council have awarded the SpArC Theatre, amongst other recipients, grants following a recent review.

The grants panel, made up of councillors, discussed applications for grants by community groups in the area.

After a review at the start of the month, they have awarded ten different Bishop's Castle based organisations and charities portions of grant money.

The Bishop's Castle Church Council were awarded £1,000 to run a seminar as part of the restoration of the Georgian graves project at the church, alongside the town's 'Caring for God's Acre' group who were also given £1,000 to look after the church grounds.

Other recipients of £1,000 worth of grants, were the Acorns centre to assist with their outdoor play area and the SpArC Theatre, which recently suffered funding cuts from Shropshire Council.

The Bishop's Castle Railway Society, the Tandem Triathlon and the town's Women's Football Team will receive £500 towards their individual projects.

The Bishop's Castle Community College have been awarded £774 to build an outdoor shelter and the Bishop's Castle Cricket Club have been given £800 for a new sight screen.

The Castle Carols, a sing-a-long community group that host fun meetings also received £250 towards advertising and venue booking.

Grants are awarded to help groups in the area, with a focus on those in real need of funding help.