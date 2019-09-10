Menu

Bishop's Castle school bus in crash with car

By Keri Trigg | Bishop's Castle | News | Published:

A school bus was involved in a crash on its way to collect pupils in Bishop's Castle at the end of the day.

The bus was on Brampton Road, when it was involved in the collision with a car just before 3.30pm on Monday.

It was on its way to the Community College and there was no-one on board apart from the driver.

The fire service made the vehicles safe and gave one person first aid at the scene.

