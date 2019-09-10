Advertising
Bishop's Castle school bus in crash with car
A school bus was involved in a crash on its way to collect pupils in Bishop's Castle at the end of the day.
The bus was on Brampton Road, when it was involved in the collision with a car just before 3.30pm on Monday.
It was on its way to the Community College and there was no-one on board apart from the driver.
The fire service made the vehicles safe and gave one person first aid at the scene.
