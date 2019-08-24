Shropshire woman given national award for volunteer work

The association named Juliet Rutherford from Bishop's Castle as their volunteer of the month.

A former nurse and retired business owner, Juliet joined the Omega team in November 2018 and has been busy ever since. She gathered valuable feedback during her visits to local GP practices in North Shropshire to help develop Delphinium, a new not-for-profit virtual assistant service.

Juliet supported the first Delphinium Cup charity football match and has also been busy in the kitchen and in her garden to raise funds for Omega’s important work selling cake and nurturing and selling bedding plants and hanging baskets from her home near Bishops Castle, at the Belle Vue Arts Festival and from Omega’s head office London House, Town Walls, Shrewsbury.

On top of this, Juliet somehow found time to travel to West Yorkshire to meet one of Omega’s commercial partners and she has regularly helped to make Omega Quizzes a success. She received her Award during the latest Omega Quiz night at the GreenHouse Café,

Shrewsbury, where she was presented with an Omega care for life Certificate of Appreciation by Omega Chairperson, Linton Waters.

Omega care for life Development Director Thomas Memery said: “Juliet continues to make a positive impact and is a welcome – and very popular – member of the community fundraising team. We are incredibly grateful for her contribution. We want to thank Juliet for her enthusiastic support, and our commercial sponsors for helping Omega celebrate the achievements of our hard working colleagues, paid and unpaid."

Omega care for life is keen to recruit more talented volunteers with a wide range of skills and experience. To find out more about volunteering opportunities visit omega.uk.net or telephone 01743 245088.