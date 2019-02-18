Smoke alarm saves small child as six fire crews sent to house fire

Six fire engines from across the county were sent to the blaze near Bishop's Castle after emergency services were called just after 12.15am.

A room on the first floor and part of the roof were caught up in the fire at a two-storey house in The Home, a small group of houses just north of the A489.

Chris White, station manager for Shropshire Fire and Rescue, said a young couple and small child escaped after hearing their smoke alarm.

The young couple and small child were alerted to the fire by their smoke detectors operating giving them an early warning and allowing them to leave their home safely. Smoke detectors save lives. Test yours today🚒🔥 https://t.co/X5JotM2eoq — Chris White (@SFRS_CWhite) February 18, 2019

Noone was hurt and the cause of the fire is now being investigated.

The aerial ladder platform and incident command unit were sent along with fire crews from Bishop's Castle, Church Stretton, Clun, Craven Arms, Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Tweedale.

Crews tackled the fire for more than three and a half hours, using four breathing apparatus, a main jet, two hose-reel jets and a covering jet, along with thermal imaging and positive pressure ventilation.

Operations, fire investigation and safety officers were also at the scene.

Once the fire had been extinguished, Clun Fire Station posted on Twitter: "At 00.35 our crew was mobilised to a house fire. Fire involved 1st floor and roof space of a domestic property."