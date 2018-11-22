Shropshire founder of churchyards charity is made an MBE

Susan Cooper, from Bishop's Castle, set up Caring for God’s Acre as a small charity in 1997.

It is now recognised as the country’s foremost organisation protecting and conserving burial grounds.

Mrs Cooper retired from the role two years ago, but her work was recognised when she was named in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours for services to conservation and the environment in Shropshire and Herefordshire.

She was presented with the honour at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

"The investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace was a memorable occasion where we were made to feel at ease and also very special," she said.

"The Prince of Wales presented the MBE, which was very fitting as has been President of CfGA for almost ten years.

"His Royal Highness asked about the work of the charity and gave his congratulations on its success.

"The ceremony took place in the palace ballroom with an orchestra playing from the gallery and our guests looking on. I was very pleased to be able to take my two sons and my sister."