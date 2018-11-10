Calls for tighter hunting laws after Bishop's Castle prosecutions dropped

Several prosecutions against hunts which were controversially dropped by the police or CPS, including one against the United Pack at Bishop's Castle, have prompted the Labour party to urge the government to close what it sees as loopholes in the 2004 Hunting Act.

Sue Hayman, shadow Environment Secretary, said: "The government must enhance and strengthen the Hunting Act, as Labour has pledged, closing loopholes that allow for illegal hunting of foxes and hares.

“Sweeping government cuts to police forces and the lack of resource for the National Wildlife Crime Unit are having a clear impact on investigating and convicting those responsible for wildlife crimes.”

The League Against Cruel Sports has supported the call. Its director of investigations, Martin Sims, formerly Chief Inspector with Sussex Police and Head of the UK National Wildlife Crime Unit, said: “When it comes to hunting, there are far too many strong cases being dropped by the police or CPS where their reasoning is weak at best, and dangerously flawed at worst."

Mr Sims said while securing prosecutions could be difficult, with a slim difference between legal and illegal hunting, crucial evidence was "misunderstood or ignored" far too often.

He added: "Hunting is often treated as a low priority crime, but it’s a crime nevertheless and should be dealt with professionally and efficiently. Hunting is animal abuse. Our nation doesn’t stand by and let someone who kicks a cat down the stairs get away with it, so why should we go easy on people who chase and kill foxes, hares or deer for fun?"