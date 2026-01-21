Community orchard set for go ahead in South Shropshire following consultation

Ludlow Town Council opened the consultation into the Weyman Road Amenity Area at the end of last year.

The consultation, which closed on Tuesday, saw overwhelming support to turn the land into a community orchard, the town council said.

The orchard plans are set to go ahead

A spokesperson said: "Following our recent public consultation, we’re delighted to share that over 89% of responses supported managing the site as a community orchard to boost local biodiversity and create a space everyone can enjoy.

"Now we’d love to hear from you! What types of fruit trees would you like to see planted this spring?

Don’t miss any of the latest news and breaking stories from Shropshire. Get the latest headlines wherever you are with our free daily newsletter sent directly to your inbox

"Apples, pears, plums, cherries… or something a little different?

"Your ideas will help shape a beautiful, sustainable orchard for Ludlow."

Anyone with ideas is asked to complete the survey at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/fruit-trees