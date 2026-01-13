MP calls for extension to flagship farming programme

The Farming in Protected Landscapes (FiPL) Programme is expected to close in March 2026.

In December, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs published a revised Environmental Improvement Plan (EIP).

Stuart Anderson MP

Ministers have said that it sets an "ambitious five-year roadmap to tackle the nature and climate crisis, improve public health, and support sustainable growth." The Plan includes £500 million for Landscape Recovery projects that bring together farmers and land managers to restore nature at scale, creating wildlife-rich environments, reducing flood risk, and improving water quality.

However, it includes a clause which allows contracts to be terminated with only a year's notice. This has sparked concerns that it will lead to low take-up and uncertainty for farmers who wish to take part. The Plan also failed to provide certainty over Farming in Natural Landscapes (FiPL) Programme, which is due to expire at the end of March 2026 unless an extension is granted.

Now South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson is calling on an extension for the programme, which he says has supported hundreds of nature recovery projects that have enabled people to discover, enjoy, and understand natural landscapes and their cultural heritage.

In Shropshire, over £3.1 million has been invested 200 farming projects which have helped to restore nature, tackle climate change, improve access, and made farming businesses more sustainable for the future.

Much of South Shropshire is designated as a 'Natural Landscape', formerly known as an 'Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty'. The designation provides extra protection for areas like the Long Mynd, Stiperstones, Clee Hills, and Wenlock Edge.

But Mr Anderson added that national landscapes like the Shropshire Hills are major contributors towards the rural economy. They generate at least £36 billion from 245 million visitors who visit them each year. The MP has made the request as part of his campaign to protect the countryside in South Shropshire. This seeks to conserve and enhance the natural beauty of the area for the long term.

He said that an extension would also contribute towards his plan to champion local farmers. As part of this, The MP wants to deliver the funding and support that will give our farmers the confidence they need to thrive. It follows his recent request to ensure that uplands farmers can access the government's farming support schemes, including the new Sustainable Farming Incentive that is due to soon be announced.

Stuart Anderson said: "South Shropshire is one of the most beautiful places in the country. Our countryside is cherished by us all and must be protected.

“This must be our united starting point. So, it is greatly disappointing that the Farming in Protected Landscapes programme is due to end March 2026. This is despite a recent statement celebrating the impact of the programme, including its help for more than 240 farmers and land managers in the Shropshire Hills to restore nature, tackle climate change, improve access, and made farming businesses more sustainable for the future.

“The Government has also included a 'convenience cause' in its Landscape Recovery Programme, allowing contracts to be terminated with only a year's notice. This has sparked concerns that it will lead to low take-up and uncertainty for farmers who wish to take part."