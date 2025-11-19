'Rural Oscars': Residents urged to celebrate Shropshire heroes in Countryside Alliance Awards

The prestigious Countryside Alliance Awards, known as the Rural Oscars, have now opened for nominations.

Nominated by the public, the awards recognise people and organisations who help keep the countryside thriving, celebrating the best of rural Britain and those who routinely go above and beyond in support of their local community.

This year in south Shropshire, Ludlow's sustainable home and lifestyle store All the Seasons and family-owned store in Church Stretton Vine & Co were both shortlisted for awards.

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson has welcomed the return of the awards and urged residents to nominate local people and businesses.

He said: "Since my election, I have met many hard-working business owners and shop keepers in South Shropshire. Just this summer, I was delighted that All the Seasons in Ludlow and Vine & Co in Church Stretton were both shortlisted for Rural Oscars in the highly coveted Countryside Alliance Awards.

"I am pleased that this awards scheme has reopened for nominations. It is a fantastic opportunity to shine a vital spotlight on those who work tirelessly to support our rural communities.

"From our fantastic family farms to our thriving local pubs, clubs and restaurants, and from our stunning tourist attractions to our village shops and innovative enterprises, we have so much to be proud of here in South Shropshire.

"So, I encourage everyone to celebrate our rural champions by nominating them for a rural Oscar!"

Nominations are open until Friday, December 12. Residents can nominate as many businesses, organisations and individuals as they wish across six categories.

Categories include: Local food and drink; village shop/post office; butcher; rural enterprise; pub; and the Clarissa Dickson Wright Award, which recognises campaigning, education and the best of British produce.

A public vote will be held to choose regional champions. National winners will then be selected by a panel of judges, who will use questionnaires submitted by finalists to make their final decisions.

A grand final will take place next summer at the House of Lords. Nominate here.