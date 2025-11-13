Light goods vehicle crashes in rural south Shropshire - fire crews help driver

Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision in Hopton Heath near Craven Arms this morning (Thursday). The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 5.33am reporting the incident.

Four fire crews, including a rescue tender, were sent from Clun, Craven Arms and Wellington fire stations, alongside an operations officer to coordinate the emergency response. West Mercia Police officers also attended.

According to the fire service, the incident involved a single light goods vehicle. Firefighters used a short extension ladder to help the driver safely from the cab and employed electric cutting equipment to make the vehicle safe.

The stop message - confirming that no further assistance was required - was received by fire control at 5.57am.