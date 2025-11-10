Shropshire MPs' column - the latest from the county's representatives in Westminster

October has been Breast Cancer Awareness Month. I am inspired by how people have organised events, fundraised, and taken part in a range of activities to throw a spotlight on this vitally important issue. As part of my campaign, I have called for more Community Diagnostic Centres in rural areas and a Young Cancer Patient Travel Fund, after it emerged that local patients must travel 45 miles to access treatment in Birmingham. I was also delighted to meet with Ludlow League of Friends. I am committed to enhancing public services in South Shropshire, including our community hospitals. Having recently welcomed the news that Shropshire will become home to one of the first neighbourhood health services, I am campaigning to ensure community hospitals are at the heart of plans to make this a reality.

This month I was proud to graduate from the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme's Strategic Command Course. The scheme aims to foster better quality debate around matters of defence by equipping Members of Parliament with first-hand experience of life in the Armed Forces. I will continue to work with colleagues across Parliament to ensure that our military has all the support it needs and will push the Government to up defence spending in line with NATO targets as soon as possible.

I have enjoyed working with Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, which does so much to champion local industry. So, I was delighted to host a hospitality sector roundtable event with a host of brilliant local employers in Ludlow. April’s hike in employer's National Insurance contributions has cost the sector £1 billion and resulted in 89,000 job losses. I have written to the Chancellor in support of this sector, which supports 2,040 jobs in South Shropshire.

Despite record investment by the last government in children with complex needs, rising demand has outpaced increases in government funding. In Shropshire alone, the number of children on education, health and care plans has tripled over the last five years. Now, planned reforms in council funding could worsen this problem in rural areas like Shropshire. I have called on Ministers to seize this opportunity to deliver a system that genuinely ensures that every child receives the right support to succeed in education and beyond.

I was delighted to meet with representatives from the newly opened McDonalds restaurant in Bridgnorth. The new site will bring much needed business and revenue into the town whilst also creating multiple job opportunities for local residents. It was great to see that the restaurant is already up and running and busy. It was lovely to enjoy my classic go-to McDonald’s order of a Big Mac and fries, and I hope to be back soon to sample their newly released "World Menu Heist”.