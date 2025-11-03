A Midland Air Ambulance helicopter landed on one of the Church Stretton hills yesterday afternoon (Sunday) to treat the woman.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a walker who had fallen over near Caer Caradoc Hill and Fort, Church Stretton at 12.30pm on Sunday, November 2.

“A paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Tatenhill responded.

“The air ambulance crew treated and conveyed a woman who had sustained a potentially serious injury to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further care.”