The rings were discovered in villages in the south of the county, and experts have shared their opinions on how old they believe they are based on historic evidence.

Treasure inquests for the items were held at Shropshire Coroner’s Court, Guildhall, Shrewsbury this week.

One of the rings bears an inscription providing a clue as to when it was made.

The piece of jewellery was discovered by metal detectorist Mark Hamilton on January 21 last year in Greete, near Ludlow.

The gold ring which was discovered in Greete, near Ludlow, bore an inscription

It is described in a report as “a gold, decorated finger ring with an interior inscription, dating from the 16th to the early 17th century (1550-1650AD)”.

The band is 15.7mm long, 5.2mm wide, 1.1mm thick and weighs 2.72g.

“The interior of the band features two flat, plain 1.3mm wide borders,” the report added. “Within these is a Roman capitalised inscription within a recessed central band.