Shropshire MP warns youth unemployment levels are 'unacceptable' as he renews call for support vans

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson has renewed his campaign to secure employment support vans for his constituency and other rural areas, arguing that limited access to Jobcentre Plus services is leaving people behind.

Mr Anderson said there are just 13 Jobcentre Plus offices in rural areas across England, restricting access to what he described as "vital support" for jobseekers.

He says the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits in his South Shropshire constituency has risen to 1,175, including 200 claimants aged 16 to 24, an increase of 30 since the general election last year.

Stuart Anderson MP

Mr Anderson said it is "unfair" that residents in the county do not have access to employment support vans. The vans - piloted in Bolton and parts of Wales, including Wrexham - are staffed by experienced work coaches who provide help with job searches, training opportunities, and access to disability and childcare support.

Mr Anderson said the service could play a vital role in Shropshire where he claims rural geography and poor connectivity make it harder for people to access support.

"Official figures have also shown that unemployment is sadly stuck at a four-year high, while vacancies are vanishing, and wages are slowing," the Conservative MP said.

"In South Shropshire and across the country, youth unemployment has sadly increased since the general election. One in eight young people are now without an opportunity to earn or learn. This is an unacceptable situation and has a particular impact in South Shropshire, where our rural geography makes it more difficult to deliver employment support services.

"At the same time, there are just 13 Jobcentre Plus offices in rural areas in England. It is unfair that other areas have high-quality access to employment support while residents in South Shropshire are denied the opportunity.

"That is why I have renewed my campaign to secure employment support vans in South Shropshire. I believe that local residents deserve access to this service, which offers help with job searches and training opportunities as well as access to information on disability support and childcare services."