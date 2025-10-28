'It's vital for MPs to have the latest knowledge that is needed to keep our country safe' - South Shropshire MP graduates from Parliament's armed forces scheme

The Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme included a two-day introduction to defence and a hands-on experience at a bespoke technology hub run by the Defence for College for Military Integration (DCMI).

Overall, the scheme aims to foster better quality debate on defence matters by equipping parliamentarians with first-hand experience of life in the Royal Navy, the Army, or the Royal Air Force.

Stuart Anderson

Stuart Anderson, MP for South Shropshire, is himself a veteran, left the Armed Forces some thirty years ago after he completed more than eight years’ service in the Royal Green Jackets, which is now known as the Rifles (the local Shropshire regiment).

During his time in the Army, Mr Anderson served on multiple operational tours. This includes deployments to Northern Ireland, Bosnia, and Kosovo.

Since being elected as a Member of Parliament, he has supported the armed forces community which includes more than 4,000 veterans who live in South Shropshire.

He said that participating in the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme has updated his working knowledge of military life, defence policy, and strategic operations as it has evolved since his own time on active duty.

Mr Anderson said: "Having served in the Armed Forces some thirty years ago, I am proud to have now graduated from the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme.

"With global tensions at a heightened level, it is vital – perhaps more than ever before - for MPs to have the latest knowledge that is needed to keep our country safe.

"I will continue to work with colleagues across Parliament to ensure that our brave service personnel in the Armed Forces are fully supported. I will also keep pushing for spending on defence to increase in line with NATO targets as soon as possible."