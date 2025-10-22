Landmark 'golf ball' at south Shropshire radar station to be replaced and relocated after plans approved
Plans to decommission and remove a 52ft 'golf ball' on Titterstone Clee Hill and build a smaller replacement nearby have been approved.
By Megan Jones
National Air Traffic Services (NATS) has been given the go-ahead to dismantle and replace the larger of two radomes atop Titterstone Clee Hill near Ludlow.
The structures serve as weatherproof enclosures to protect the radar antenna underneath, and have been part of the hill's radar station since the 1970s.
Over the years the golf ball-esque structures have become a south Shropshire landmark in their own right, making the hill instantly recognisable from miles around.