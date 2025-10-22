'Digital IDs will not solve immigration crisis' - Shropshire MP wants scheme scrapped as millions sign petition

More than 4,800 residents in South Shropshire have signed a petition against the introduction of a Digital ID scheme, while a national petition has gained 2.9 million signatures.

Under current plans, the Government intends to introduce mandatory digital identification for those seeking employment in the UK - a policy that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer argues will help make the country’s borders more secure

However, speaking in Parliament yesterday (October 21), South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson labelled the scheme a "dead cat story", adding it is something that no government "should even be looking to put in."

Stuart Anderson MP

Speaking in a Westminster Hall debate, Mr Anderson asked: "Are pensioners who are digitally excluded going to be hounded by police, asking them to sign up to this?" He also voiced concerns about the security risks posed by cyber attacks, warning that the digital system could be vulnerable.

Mr Anderson noted that almost 43 per cent of premises in his constituency - representing around 21,400 households - do not yet have access to gigabit capable broadband, and said many residents are unable to use a smartphone or computer.

"The Prime Minister's proposal to introduce a nation-wide mandatory Digital ID Card Scheme will not solve Britain's immigration crisis," said Stuart Anderson MP.

"Indeed, the channel crossings will not stop until he gets a proper deterrent. Instead, this policy constitutes a major overreach of government into the daily lives of millions of British citizens.

"Through responding to my survey, residents in South Shropshire have shown that they are strongly against this draconian policy. I have taken up their concerns in Parliament, where I have called on the Government to cancel the scheme straight away."

Mr Anderson added that 369 migrants crossed the English Channel last Saturday (October 18), bringing the total number of crossings this year to 36,734 - just 82 short of surpassing the total for the whole of last year.

When the proposals were set out, the South Shropshire MP branded them a "violation of hard-won British freedoms" and a "cynical gimmick".

According to a survey conducted by the MP, 86 per cent of respondents opposed the Digital ID scheme. The survey received 125 responses.