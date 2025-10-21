Shropshire firefighters called out to village van blaze

The incident took place on High Street in Clee Hill, near Ludlow, with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service alerted shortly after 8pm yesterday - Monday, October 21.

One fire crew was sent to the scene from Cleobury Mortimer Fire Station.

An update from the fire service said that the blaze was in the engine compartment of a van, but was out by the time they arrived.

The crew worked to make sure it was completely out using a hose-reel jet.