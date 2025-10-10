'End postcode lottery in SEND support' - MP warns planned reforms to council funding could 'worsen problem'

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson says around 2,500 children in the county are currently supported by an Educational, Health and Care Plan (EHCP), with hundreds of families still on waiting lists.

However, has has warned that rising demand for SEND provision has outpaced increases in government funding, and said the situation could be "exacerbated" by planned reforms to council funding.

Under the plans, Mr Anderson claims approximately £1.6 billion in council tax raised in areas like Shropshire could be redistributed to other parts of the country.

At the same time, the County Councils Network has said that the reforms - which are focus on tackling deprivation - overlook the fact that demand for social care and SEND services are the "main reasons" behind the financial pressures facing local authorities.

Mr Anderson, who criticised the proposals in September, said Shropshire Council could be stripped of £9 million as a result of the changes.

With Ministers expected to outline their approach to SEND reforms in a Schools White Paper later this autumn, the Conservative MP has urged the Government to seize what he called a "huge opportunity" to deliver a fairer and more effective national system.

"As a parent, I want to ensure that every child gets the very best possible start in life," he said. "In Shropshire, the number of children on Educational, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) Plans has tripled over the last five years - with 2,500 children now being supported by one.

"The last government increased funding for SEND provision by a record £850 million to help councils deliver 60,000 new places since 2010. However, rising needs have outpaced increases in government funding.

"Now, planned reforms in council funding could worsen this problem in rural areas like Shropshire, which stands to lose £9 million as a result. Under the plans, approximately £1.6 billion in council tax raised in county areas like Shropshire could be distributed to other parts of the country.

"Ministers muse seize the huge opportunity presented by the upcoming Schools White Paper to deliver a system that genuinely ensures every child receives the right support in succeed in both education and beyond."