Work under way on £1.8m social housing development in south Shropshire village

Marton-based SJ Roberts Construction has been appointed by housing association Connexus to build 10 new homes in the village, with work on the £1.8m contract anticipated to last 12 months.

The new housing will extend an existing development of six houses on Groton Farm Road, which were built by South Shropshire Housing Association, now part of Connexus, in 2005.

Planning permission for the scheme was granted in April 2024, despite concerns from some residents over the increased traffic potentially generated by the development.

Councillor Heather Kidd, leader of Shropshire Council, presents a date stone to mark the beginning of a social housing development in Marton. Photo: Peter Medlicott Photography

During discussions over the original planning application last year, Connexus agreed to reinstate road markings near the development and fund the extension of a 30mph speed limit, in order to allay residents fears over road safety.

"This development is particularly special to us as it’s located just one mile down the road from our headquarters so it’s entirely feasible that we’ll know some of the future residents," said Matthew Roberts, construction director at SJ Roberts Construction.

“We are immensely proud of the reputation that we’ve built for working with social landlords like Connexus and take our role in delivering these homes very seriously.

“The need for affordable homes in rural communities is well documented, but it’s not simply a case of building houses. These homes need to be places where the local community wants to live, and the inclusion of energy-efficient and ecological features certainly enhances that appeal."

The commencement of work on the site was marked by Shropshire Council leader Councillor Heather Kidd, who presented representatives of SJ Roberts Construction and Connexus with a date brick which will be installed on the site.

The new homes will be made available via a mix of social rent and shared ownership.

Commenting on behalf of Connexus, Amanda Knowles, head of development, said: “Affordable housing is so important to the sustainability of rural villages, and we’ve worked very closely with Shropshire Council, the local councillor, and the community in Marton, to plan a development that will truly meet the local housing need.”