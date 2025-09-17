Dumper truck destroyed in rural south Shropshire fire

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called on Tuesday (September 16) evening after a report of a vehicle fire.

The incident happened just before 5pm in Coreley, near Ludlow.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene from Cleobury Mortimer and Ludlow fire stations.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the incident involved "one dumper truck fully involved in fire".

The team tackled the blaze using hose reel jets, reporting the scene was under control by 5.22pm.