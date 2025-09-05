Good news for South Shropshire motorists as road works finish ahead of schedule

Since last month, the A49 in Church Stretton has been closed from 8pm to 6am.

The work between the A49/B4371 Sandford Avenue junction and just south of Clive Avenue/Laundry Bank started on Monday, August 4 and was set to last until next week.

National Highways said that when completed the work "will ensure drivers' journeys will be smoother and safer as well as protecting the road for many years to come".

The work was due to the deterioration of the carriageway beneath the road surface and saw traffic diverted via the B4368, A458 and A5.

But National Highways announced on Friday that the works had been completed ahead of schedule.

A spokesperson said: "The scheme is now due to be complete a week early, subject to weather and final checks, so we’ll use the extra time to carry out some additional resurfacing we’ve identified further south towards Marshbrook.

"Overnight closures, 8pm-6am, will be in place between Marshbrook & Church Stretton for five nights from Mon 8 Sept."