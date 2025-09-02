'Homes are being plugged into antiquated systems' - MP welcomes call for water firms to have more say in planning

Stuart Anderson, MP for South Shropshire, said he is "delighted" the Independent Water Commission has backed calls for water companies to have more influence over planning applications and local development decisions.

Mr Anderson, who raised the issue in Parliament in November last year, argued that water companies should be made statutory consultees - meaning they would have a legal right to comment on planning applications, not just on broader local plans.

The South Shropshire MP said "antiquated sewerage systems" were "proving inadequate" in light of increased water consumption, and said water companies should be given a "right to comment" over new planning applications.

Led by Sir Jon Cunliffe, the Independent Water Commission published its final report on July 21, agreeing there is a "need for better integration of the water industry in the planning framework."

The Commission recommended that the role of water companies in the planning process should be "strengthened to ensure they have sufficient sight and influence over upcoming developments."

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson (left) with an engineer.

Welcoming this, Stuart Anderson MP said: "Water companies are currently excluded from the planning process; their only right to statutory consultation is when it comes to setting broader plans to meet housing needs. As a result, new builds are being plugged into antiquated sewerage systems that are not coping with increased water consumption.

"I am glad that the Independent Water Commission has recognised the need to better integrate the water industry in the planning process."

The Commission also recommended a review of the 'right to connect' rule. The proposed change would enable water companies to object to new connections where infrastructure is inadequate - helping to avoid overwhelmed networks and flooding risks.

The Commission stated that this would "ensure that the planning system was required to involve all parties at an earlier stage so that any required infrastructure can be planned and delivered in a timely way."

The Government is expected to publish its full response to the Independent Water Commission later this year.