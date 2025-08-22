Drink in a Ludlow's rich history as brewers launch new pub trail

Launching for the first time as part of the festival weekend of September 12-14, the Ludlow Pub Trail invites festivalgoers, beer lovers and history buffs alike to explore the town’s unrivalled collection of historic pubs, traditional inns and quirky micropubs.

The self-guided trail features 15 pubs, offering a unique way to discover Ludlow’s medieval streets and celebrated drinking heritage.

Alan Powell, former licensee of The Nelson, Molly Walters (Ludlow Brewery) and Martin Clemmey (Vice Chair of Ludlow Food Festival)

From iconic coaching inns that date back to the 14th century with ancient courtyards, to vibrant modern micropubs and taprooms, the trail captures the full range of Ludlow’s pub culture. Along the way, participants can enjoy everything from locally brewed ales and craft beers to cider, gin, and soft drinks. The trail has been sponsored by local breweries, Ludlow Brewery, Wye Valley Brewery and Hobson’s Brewery.

“This is more than just a pub crawl – it’s a journey through Ludlow’s living history,” said Acting Chair of Ludlow Marches Food and Drink, Colin Lloyd. “Each stop on the trail is special not just for its drinks, but for its character, community and connection to the town’s story. It’s a brilliant way for festival visitors to get out and explore the town.” beyond the castle walls.”

Alan Powell, former licensee of The Nelson Inn and founder of the Ludlow Pub Trail said: “The Ludlow Food Festival Ale Trail was a much-loved part of the festival for years, and I felt it was time to bring it back with fresh energy and a broader celebration of all the incredible pubs we have in town. The new Pub Trail is about more than just great beer - it’s about local history, community sprit, and showcasing the character of Ludlow’s pub scene, from centuries-old coaching inns to modern microbreweries. I’m proud to see it come to life as part of the festival again.”

Participating pubs include local favourites such as The Church Inn, The Blood Bay, The Old Street Tavern, The Unicorn, The Rose & Crown, and Ludlow Brewing Co. Trailgoers who purchase a drink and collect stamps at a minimum of 8 venues from two lists of pub - sited ‘within the town walls’ and ‘outside the town walls’ - will receive a Ludlow Pub Trail finisher T Shirt, and have the chance to win a Ludlow Brewery Tour & Tasting Voucher for 4 people and a Family Ticket to the 2026 Ludlow Spring Festival. There’s also a ‘Just For Fun!’ Quiz to participate in along the way.

Kate Pearce, Commercial Director at Hobsons Brewery said: “We’re proud to be sponsoring the new Ludlow Pub Trail — a fantastic initiative that celebrates the town's vibrant pub scene and supports the spirit of the festival. It's a great way to shine a light on the local hospitality community and invite everyone to experience the best of Ludlow.”

The Ludlow Pub Trail is £3.50 to join, open to all, and designed to be enjoyed at your own pace. Whether you’re in town for the day or staying for the weekend, it offers a fun and informal way to uncover the true spirit of Ludlow – one pub at a time.

Gary Walters, Managing Director at Ludlow Brewing Company said he was thrilled to be involved with organising and sponsoring the new event. “Ludlow has always been known for its outstanding food and drink, and the new pub trail is a fantastic way to celebrate that tradition while supporting our brilliant local pubs. We’re proud to sponsor this addition to Ludlow Food and Drink Festival - it’s a fun, welcoming way to explore the town’s heritage, enjoy a pint or two, and showcase the people and places that make Ludlow such a special destination.”