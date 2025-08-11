A Shropshire beauty spot has been named one of the UK's best places to see the latest Perseid meteor shower billed as a 2025 highlight

The Perseid meteor shower will reach its peak on Tuesday night. The shower lights up the skies each summer and can bring between 50 and 100 meteors per hour at its peak - including bright streaks and fireballs - creating a spectacular site for stargazers.

The phenomenon has been recurring for centuries and peaks in mid-August. NASA said it is "considered the best meteor shower of the year".

Perseid meteor shower

The Perseid meteor shower is active between July 17 and August 24, with the number of meteors increasing each night until it reaches a peak of up to 60 meteors per hour tomorrow (August 12).

To help keen stargazers find the ideal spot to witness the Perseids meteor shower, Planet Cruise has undertaken a study to identify the leading global and UK destinations for astro-tourism.

Carding Mill Valley on the Long Mynd in south Shropshire has been ranked as one of the UK's best spots for stargazing, and described as "perfect" for seeing the Perseid meteor shower.

The Long Mynd and Carding Mill Valley

Dubbed as Shropshire's "stargazing haven", the site was ranked in ninth place among the UK’s top astro-tourism destinations.

Renowned for its dramatic hills and expansive views, the location is said to offer a serene and secluded environment that is perfect for stargazing.

With low light pollution and an elevation of 280 metres, Planet Cruise said visitors can witness breathtaking displays of stars, constellations, and even meteor showers on clear nights at the Carding Mill Valley.

Meanwhile, Snowdonia in Wales was ranked as the best location in the UK for stargazing, while the Brecon Beacons, also in Wales, ranked 10th-best.

With swift and bright meteors, NASA said Perseids frequently leave long "wakes" of light and colour behind them as they streak through Earth's atmosphere. Perseids are also known for their fireballs that bring larger explosions of light and colour.

Further information about the 'best locations' for astro-tourism, according to Planet Cruise, can be found here.