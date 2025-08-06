Firefighters rescue small dog from inside culvert near Ludlow

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 12.22pm today (August 6) reporting the incident in Cleehill.

Four fire appliances were sent from Ludlow and Wellington stations. An operations officer was also in attendance.

A fire service spokesperson said a small dog was rescued from inside a culvert - a structure that channels water flow.

Firefighters used a triple/short extension ladder to safely reach and extract the dog.

The stop message, indicating the conclusion of the operation, was received shortly after 1pm.