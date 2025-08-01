Firefighters use 'garden cane' to free child locked in car in south Shropshire
Resourceful firefighters were able to free a child locked in a car in south Shropshire - by using a garden cane.
A crew from Cleobury Mortimer fire station was sent to Green Lane in Stottesdon at 10am today (August 1).
"The incident involved one child locked within a car," a spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
The spokesperson added: "Crews used small gear and garden cane to release child from car."