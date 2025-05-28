'No solution' - Montgomery Waters factory expansion thrown out for second time over pollution fears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Drinks firm Montgomery Waters had planned to build a new storage warehouse at its bottling plant in Church Stretton - but planners at Shropshire Council said that it had "not been possible to reach a solution" over risks to groundwater supplies.

An outline version of the scheme had been rejected by the council in May 2024 due to the proximity of the development to a groundwater "source protection zone" near the plant, as well as the impact of the development on the Shropshire countryside.

The company, which has its headquarters on the Shropshire-Powys border in Churchstoke, said it had removed a proposed lorry park from the new scheme to reduce its impact - adding that approval for the development would help it grow and create jobs in the region.

Montgomery Waters, Church Stretton. Picture: Google

"The new building and alterations proposed will further enhance the successful business of Montgomery Waters at Church Stretton and create more employment opportunities for local people," the company said in a supporting statement, which was submitted with the application in March.

The scheme generated a total of 57 objections, including a strong objection from Church Stretton Town Council, who said the development proposals ran contrary to the local development plan and would "severely impact" on the quiet and tranquil residential setting of nearby properties.

A response from the company to the original refusal decision stated that the business "relies on pure water, so nothing that they will do will ever compromise groundwater supplies".

But Shropshire Council said sufficient information had still not been supplied to allay its fears over the risk to groundwater supplies, adding in its decision notice that "no demonstration has been made to confirm that the risk to controlled waters has been assessed and can be managed".

"Despite the council wanting to work with the applicant in a positive and proactive manner as required... the proposed development is contrary to adopted policies as set out in the officer report," it said.

"The proposed development would be sited adjacent to a well-used public right of way and would result in an unduly prominent form of development which would detract from the character and scenic beauty of the valued Shropshire Hills National Landscape.

"Whilst local planning policies support food and drink production and the appropriate growth of existing established rural businesses, it does not appear that the proposed development will provide jobs or enhance the vitality of Church Stretton as a market town.

"It has not been possible to reach an agreed solution."

The application was rejected by Shropshire Council on May 19.

The case can be viewed on the council's online planning portal under reference 25/00946/FUL.