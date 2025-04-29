Shropshire family to continue bridge-crossing fundraising drive despite tragedy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Pensioners Heather Ashton and Dave Pope along with Adam Batha, 55, who the couple care for, were attempting to walk across 70 bridges in the UK to raise much needed funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

From left: Dave Pope, Heather Ashton and Adam Batha

The family, who live in Bishop’s Castle, decided to act after a friend was struck down by pancreatic cancer, but was one of the 'lucky' ones who survived.

However, the day after announcing their bridges plan and posing for a photograph in the Shropshire Star, taken on Clun Bridge, Mr Pope died suddenly at his local bowls club. He was in his 80s.

However, Mrs Ashton, said while at first felt she could not continue walking the 70 bridges without him, friends and relations who knew how committed Dave was to the challenge have stepped forward to walk with Heather and Adam on their bridge walks.

Mrs Ashton said they will now be raising funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK while also walking in memory of Mr Pope.

Anyone wanting to walk with the group would be made welcome. Anybody interested or who wishes to donate to Pancreatic Cancer Uk Should visit fundraise.pancreaticcancer.org.uk and search 'Heather Ashton' in the find a friend function.