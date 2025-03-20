'Good result' as rural police find stolen digger within hours
Police have found some plant equipment reported stolen after locating the machine via its tracker.
Police from the Broseley & Much Wenlock Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said the digger-type machine was taken from the Little Stretton area of South Shropshire early on Thursday.
The thieves had hidden the machine in a wooded area in the Morville area, near Bridgnorth.
PC Emma Strangwood said the device had been fitted with a tracker, enabling officers to find it within hours.
She said: "Early Thursday morning we were made aware of the theft of a plant machinery from the Little Stretton area.
"Fortunately there was a tracker located within the machinery, meaning that members of Broseley & Much Wenlock SNT, Bridgnorth SNT and Highley & Cleobury SNT, along with the owner were able to locate the machinery a short while later with in the Morville area.
"Church Stretton SNT are still in the early stages of investigating the offence that has taken place but overall this has been a good result for a crime which can plague rural communities."