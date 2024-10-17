Grade II listed cottage with beautiful south Shropshire countryside views hits the market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Berry Cottage in Llanbrook, Clunton near Craven Arms is stepped in history, dating back to the 18th-century. The property is nestled in the countryside near the picturesque Clun Valley, close to the Welsh border.

The cottage boasts "magnificent stone elevations" and a beautifully designed timber-clad extension, combining its charming original features with light and contemporary living spaces.

The property has been listed with a guide price of £635,000 with Mark Wiggin Estate Agents who are based in Ludlow.

Owners enter the the two-bedroom home via a porch that leads to the sitting room that is part of the original cottage, and features exposed beams and a large stone inglenook fireplace, fitted with a log burner.

Underfloor heating runs throughout the ground floor that comprises a kitchen that is connected to the sitting room, a study with countryside views, a utility room, and a toilet. The cottage also benefits from heat pump technology and a water filtration system.

Meanwhile, the lower floor accommodation features a study/snug, a double bedroom, a shower room, and a storage cupboard. And, the principal bedroom is located on the first floor of the cottage, complete with an en-suite and dressing area, offering uninterrupted views across the field.

The listing says: "Berry Cottage is a delightful Grade II Listed property, steeped in history and dating back to the late 18th-century. Nestled near the picturesque Clun Valley, it is located close to the Welsh border. Berry Cottage showcases magnificent stone elevations and a beautifully designed timber-clad extension, harmoniously combining charming original features with light, contemporary living spaces.

"Berry Cottage is surrounded by its gardens and offers sweeping views of the surrounding rolling fields and hills. The gardens have been landscaped and are mainly laid to lawn. There is a small orchard, benefiting from a number of fruit trees, and the kitchen garden features several wonderful raised vegetable beds.

"Two timber-framed storage buildings are located at the bottom of the garden, along with a spacious garden room with an en-suite, complete with solar panels and fibre optic broadband. The views across the orchard and distant hills are simply spectacular."

A gravelled driveway offers ample parking space and additional parking for two vehicles at the north-end of the garden, complete with an EV charger.

Further information on the Grade II listed cottage can be found on Rightmove.